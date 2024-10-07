VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(from right) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Commander Capt. Ryan D. McCrillis, discuss the mission of the shipyard, Pearl Harbor, Oct. 4, 2024. Kilby participated in several briefs before touring the shipyard and meeting with Sailors and civilians. PHNSY & IMF is located in the heart of the Pacific and hosts the only U.S.-owned dry docks located outside the continental United States. The upgrades at PHNSY & IMF are in line with upgrades happening across all four public shipyards as part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)