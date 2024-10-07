Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby (left) and USS Colorado (SSN 778) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Justin Reeves (right) listen as Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Project Superintendent for Colorado Chad Renti Cruz explains availability work at PHNSY & IMF, Pearl Harbor, Oct. 4, 2024. Kilby participated in several briefs before touring the shipyard and meeting with Sailors and civilians. PHNSY & IMF is located in the heart of the Pacific and hosts the only U.S.-owned dry docks located outside the continental United States. The upgrades at PHNSY & IMF are in line with upgrades happening across all four public shipyards as part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 18:10
    Photo ID: 8683528
    VIRIN: 241004-N-VN697-8413
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 8 of 8], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download