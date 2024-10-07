VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(from left) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby speaks with Petty Officers 2nd Class, Javier Adame and Caleb Lorenzo, and Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thayer stand by, at Pearl Harbor Oct. 4, 2024. Kilby awarded coins to the trio for exemplifying the meaning of role models at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). Adame was selected as the Blue Jacket of the Quarter, Lorenzo was selected as the Junior Sailor of the Quarter, and Thayer was selected as Sailor of the Quarter, all for 3rd Quarter fiscal year 2024 at PHNSY & IMF. Kilby also participated in several briefs before touring the shipyard and meeting with Sailors and civilians. PHNSY & IMF is located in the heart of the Pacific and hosts the only U.S.-owned dry docks located outside the continental United States. The upgrades at PHNSY & IMF are in line with upgrades happening across all four public shipyards as part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)