Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby speaks with USS Illinois (SSN 786) Sailors at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), Pearl Harbor, Oct. 4, 2024. Kilby participated in several briefs before touring the shipyard and meeting with Sailors and civilians. PHNSY & IMF is located in the heart of the Pacific and hosts the only U.S.-owned dry docks located outside the continental United States. The upgrades at PHNSY & IMF are in line with upgrades happening across all four public shipyards as part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 18:10
|Photo ID:
|8683527
|VIRIN:
|241004-N-VN697-9110
|Resolution:
|5315x3561
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 8 of 8], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.