VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

(from left) Rear Adm. Daniel Ettlich, Director Fleet Maintenance U.S. Pacific Fleet Rear Adm. Daniel Ettlich, and Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby listen as USS Colorado (SSN 778) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Justin Reeves explains work performed on Colorado at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), Pearl Harbor, Oct. 4, 2024. Kilby participated in several briefs before touring the shipyard and meeting with Sailors and civilians. PHNSY & IMF is located in the heart of the Pacific and hosts the only U.S.-owned dry docks located outside the continental United States. The upgrades at PHNSY & IMF are in line with upgrades happening across all four public shipyards as part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)