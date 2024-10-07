Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    (from left) Rear Adm. Daniel Ettlich, Director Fleet Maintenance U.S. Pacific Fleet Rear Adm. Daniel Ettlich, and Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby listen as USS Colorado (SSN 778) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Justin Reeves explains work performed on Colorado at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), Pearl Harbor, Oct. 4, 2024. Kilby participated in several briefs before touring the shipyard and meeting with Sailors and civilians. PHNSY & IMF is located in the heart of the Pacific and hosts the only U.S.-owned dry docks located outside the continental United States. The upgrades at PHNSY & IMF are in line with upgrades happening across all four public shipyards as part of the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 18:10
    Photo ID: 8683529
    VIRIN: 241004-N-VN697-3029
    Resolution: 3639x5534
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 8 of 8], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PHNSY & IMF, VCNO Adm. Jim Kilby, USS Illinois, USS Colorado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download