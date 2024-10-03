Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Personnel Clearing Debris from Hurricane Helene in Erwin, TN [Image 4 of 9]

    Emergency Personnel Clearing Debris from Hurricane Helene in Erwin, TN

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Erwin, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2024) - Emergency personnel gather on the side of the road that goes through this industrial park as debris from Hurricane Helene is being removed in Erwin, Tennessee.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8680337
    VIRIN: 241003-O-RK738-6792
    Resolution: 4564x3043
    Size: 15.33 MB
    Location: ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, Emergency Personnel Clearing Debris from Hurricane Helene in Erwin, TN [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

