Erwin, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2024) - Emergency personnel gather on the side of the road that goes through this industrial park as debris from Hurricane Helene is being removed in Erwin, Tennessee.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 19:06
|Photo ID:
|8680337
|VIRIN:
|241003-O-RK738-6792
|Resolution:
|4564x3043
|Size:
|15.33 MB
|Location:
|ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emergency Personnel Clearing Debris from Hurricane Helene in Erwin, TN [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.