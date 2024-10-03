Erwin, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2024) - U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell stares stoically at enormous piles of debris left behind by Hurricane Helene in Erwin, Tennessee.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 19:06
|Photo ID:
|8680332
|VIRIN:
|241003-O-RK738-1741
|Resolution:
|5310x2987
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell Assessing Debris After Hurricane Helene in Erwin, TN [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.