U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell Discusses Hurricane Helene Aftermath with Local Firefighter

Erwin, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2024) - U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell speaks with a local firefighter where an industrial park was overrun with debris from Hurricane Helene in Northeastern Tennessee.
10.03.2024
10.05.2024 19:06
|Location:
ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
