Date Taken: 10.03.2024 Date Posted: 10.05.2024 19:06 Photo ID: 8680333 VIRIN: 241003-O-RK738-4862 Resolution: 5502x3095 Size: 10.63 MB Location: ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, HurricaneHelene24 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.