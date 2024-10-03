Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell Discusses Hurricane Helene Aftermath with Local Firefighter [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell Discusses Hurricane Helene Aftermath with Local Firefighter

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Erwin, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2024) - U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell speaks with a local firefighter where an industrial park is overrun with debris from Hurricane Helene in Northeastern Tennessee.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8680341
    VIRIN: 241003-O-RK738-6926
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.55 MB
    Location: ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
    HurricaneHelene24

