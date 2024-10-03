Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy visits RSS Springs North [Image 10 of 12]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker 

    9th Marine Corps District

    The Honorable Mr. Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, speaks with the Marines of Recruiting Sub-Station Springs North, at Colorado Springs, Colo., on Oct. 5, 2024. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited RSS Springs North to congratulate the Marines for achieving their recruiting mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 12:55
    Photo ID: 8680065
    VIRIN: 241005-M-BH827-2068
    Resolution: 6260x4173
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
