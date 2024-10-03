Secretary of the Navy visits RSS Springs North

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Maj. Robert Newkamp, Sergeant Major of Recruiting Station Denver and a native of Leander, Texas, listens to the Secretary of the Navy at Colorado Springs, Colo., on Oct. 5, 2024. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited RSS Springs North to congratulate the Marines for achieving their recruiting mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)