Secretary of the Navy visits RSS Springs North

Sgt. Aaryn Callahan, a native of Colorado Springs, Colo., a recruiter with Recruiting Sub-Station Springs North, listens to the Secretary of the Navy at Colorado Springs, Colo., on Oct. 5, 2024. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited RSS Springs North to congratulate the Marines for achieving their recruiting mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)