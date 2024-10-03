Secretary of the Navy visits RSS Springs North

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Allan Crouch, Staff Noncommisioned Officer of Recruiting Sub-Station Springs North and a native of Colorado Springs, Colo., listens to the Secretary of the Navy at Colorado Springs, Colo., on Oct. 5, 2024. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited RSS Springs North to congratulate the Marines for achieving their recruiting mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)