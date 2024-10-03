Secretary of the Navy visits RSS Springs North

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Mr. Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy, speaks with the Marines of Recruiting Sub-Station Springs North, at Colorado Springs, Colo., on Oct. 5, 2024. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited RSS Springs North to congratulate the Marines for achieving their recruiting mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)