    USACE completes installation of two emergency generators in Hendersonville, NC [Image 2 of 9]

    USACE completes installation of two emergency generators in Hendersonville, NC

    WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Workers position a 240kW generator at the City of Hendersonville Wastewater Treatment Facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.05.2024 02:35
    Photo ID: 8679771
    VIRIN: 241004-A-PA223-1015
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    USACE
    emergency response
    emergency operations
    temporary emergency power
    Helene24

