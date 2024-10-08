USACE continues rolling out temporary power generators in Western, North Carolina

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Emergency Power team, consisting of soldiers with the 249th Engineer Battalion, USACE personnel from Honolulu District, Walla Walla District, Pittsburgh District, Portland District, Galveston District, Northwest Division and private contractors, are continuing installation of generators in areas of Western, North Carolina that were affected by Hurricane Helene.



Upon receiving a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, power teams completed the first installations, Oct. 4, in four locations near Hendersonville, Saluda and Asheville. As of Oct. 7, seven generator installations and 17 of 19 power assessments have been completed. These assessments consist of inspecting existing connection points to determine serviceability and expedite generator installations.



“As soon as we receive a request from FEMA, we are rapidly deploying our assets to meet the needs of these critical services,” said U.S. Army Capt. Walter Dezir, Power Team commander. “The 249th Engineer Battalion is doing a great job working with the public and emergency infrastructure locations to assess suitable locations for generator installation.”



Generators leaving the Generator Staging Base are sent to fulfill temporary power needs at critical facilities like water pump stations, sewage lift stations and hospitals, which have been prioritized by FEMA. USACE conducts 24-hour operations for temporary emergency power generator installations out of the Charlotte, North Carolina location.



“We are working on additional request from FEMA to get us more generators,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Maksym Zymin, temporary emergency power mission manager. “The communication and cooperation with our partners has been great.”



Although power team personnel are working out of a GSB in North Carolina, the responders began their mission by staging in Selma, Alabama in anticipation of temporary power needs in Florida. As Hurricane Helene brought increased rain to the Appalachian region, the Honolulu District power team and 249th Engineer Battalion were sent to Charlotte, North Carolina.



“We have had a great experience working with the local county emergency management office,” Zymin said. “They were helpful and accommodating to let us work out of this training area to conduct our operations.”

