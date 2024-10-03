A worker starts a newly installed temporary emergency power generator for the first time at the City of Hendersonville Wastewater Treatment Facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2024 02:35
|Photo ID:
|8679778
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-PA223-1022
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE completes installation of two emergency generators in Hendersonville, NC [Image 9 of 9], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.