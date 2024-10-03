USACE completes installation of two emergency generators in Hendersonville, NC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A worker starts a newly installed temporary emergency power generator for the first time at the City of Hendersonville Wastewater Treatment Facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)