USACE completes installation of two emergency generators in Hendersonville, NC

A worker attaches electrical cables during the installation of a generator at the City of Hendersonville Wastewater Treatment Facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)