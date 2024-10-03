USACE completes installation of two emergency generators in Hendersonville, NC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vernon Griffin, safety and occupational health specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District (right) speaks with workers installing emergency temporary power at the City of Hendersonville Wastewater Treatment Facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)