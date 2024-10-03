Combined forces strengthen base operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron and the 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, work different positions on an asphalt paver to pave the entrance of Raptor Town at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2024. JBLE borrowed a paver from the 203rd RED HORSE Guardsman to improve base roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)