Combined forces strengthen base operations

U.S. Airman from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, moves asphalt with a shovel at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2024. The pavement project required coordination between equipment operators, spotters, and those managing the asphalt distribution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)