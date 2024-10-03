Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined forces strengthen base operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Combined forces strengthen base operations

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Kobe Travieso, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, heavy equipment operator, programs the height of the asphalt on the paver at the entrance of Raptor Town at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2024. Proper leveling and spreading of asphalt are crucial for ensuring a smooth and durable surface to ensure long-term performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 15:01
    Photo ID: 8679010
    VIRIN: 240906-F-XD903-1118
    Resolution: 4495x2991
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    dirt boys
    paver
    Raptor Town
    base improvement
    633d CES

