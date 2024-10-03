Combined forces strengthen base operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kobe Travieso, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, heavy equipment operator, programs the height of the asphalt on the paver at the entrance of Raptor Town at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2024. Proper leveling and spreading of asphalt are crucial for ensuring a smooth and durable surface to ensure long-term performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)