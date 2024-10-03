Kobe Travieso, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, heavy equipment operator, programs the height of the asphalt on the paver at the entrance of Raptor Town at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2024. Proper leveling and spreading of asphalt are crucial for ensuring a smooth and durable surface to ensure long-term performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 15:01
|Photo ID:
|8679010
|VIRIN:
|240906-F-XD903-1118
|Resolution:
|4495x2991
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined forces strengthen base operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.