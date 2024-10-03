Combined forces strengthen base operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron and the 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, work together to pave the entrance of Raptor Town at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2024. Collaboration between the 633d CES and the 203rd RED HORSE Guardsman helped optimize time and enhance efficiency on the paving project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)