Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Pratt, commander of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shows Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda around Camp Herkus, Lithuania, Sept. 17, 2024. Nausėda’s visit reaffirms Lithuania’s commitment to NATO and its bilateral relationship with the U.S. military. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)