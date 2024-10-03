Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Kara McDonald and Lithuanian Minister of Defense Gen. Raimundas Vaikšnoras share a greeting at the 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, at Camp Herkus, Pabrade, Lithuania, Sept. 17, 2024. The ambassador's visit reaffirms the United States' commitment to NATO and the bilateral relationship they hold with the Lithuanian military. The 1st Cavalry Division's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)