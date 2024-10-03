Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania [Image 3 of 7]

    Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Brett Thompson 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda speaks to U.S. Army soldiers assigned 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, as well as Lithuanian service members during a visit to Camp Herkus, Sept. 17, 2024. Nausėda’s visit reaffirmed Lithuania’s commitment to NATO and its bilateral relationship with the U.S. military. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brett Thompson)

