Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda speaks to U.S. Army soldiers assigned 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, as well as Lithuanian service members during a visit to Camp Herkus, Sept. 17, 2024. Nausėda’s visit reaffirmed Lithuania’s commitment to NATO and its bilateral relationship with the U.S. military. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brett Thompson)