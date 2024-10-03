Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Kara McDonald spoke to the 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, at Camp Herkus, Pabrade, Lithuania, Sept. 17, 2024. The ambassador's visit was to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to NATO and the bilateral relationship they hold with the Lithuanian military. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 07:26
    Photo ID: 8677754
    VIRIN: 240917-A-AO454-1036
    Resolution: 1107x887
    Size: 184.46 KB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Richard Wooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania
    Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania
    Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania
    Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania
    Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania
    Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania
    Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, target_news_europe, XVIII ABN Corps, First Team, Live the Legend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download