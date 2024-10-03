Lithuanian President visits Camp Herkus, Lithuania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William Scavuzzo and Lt. Col. Matthew Pratt command team (right) for 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, along with the U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Kara McDonald (left) listens to the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda’s speech Sept. 17, 2024. The president’s visit reaffirmed Lithuania’s commitment to NATO and its relationship with the U.S. military. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)