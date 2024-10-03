Team McChord Airmen return from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Families and friends greet Airmen returning from deployment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. Over 150 Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing and 627th Air Base Group were deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait for six months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)