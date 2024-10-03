Team McChord Airmen return from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander, greets his family after returning from a deployment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. Team McChord Airmen deployed as a Lead Wing to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, under the new Expeditionary Air Base model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)