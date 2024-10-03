Team McChord Airmen return from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Sheppard, 627th Air Base Group deputy commander, stands with his family at the Passenger Terminal at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. Over 150 Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing and 627th Air Base Group were deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait for six months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)