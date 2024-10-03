Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team McChord Airmen return from deployment [Image 1 of 5]

    Team McChord Airmen return from deployment

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord leadership greets Team McChord Airmen as they return from a deployment at JBLM, Washington, Oct. 4, 2024. Over 150 Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing and 627th Air Base Group were deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait for six months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 05:36
    Photo ID: 8677726
    VIRIN: 241004-F-SK889-2001
    Resolution: 6320x4451
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team McChord Airmen return from deployment [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    U.S. Air Force
    deployment
    627 ABG
    Team McChord
    62d AW

