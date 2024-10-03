Team McChord Airmen return from deployment

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Members assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing and 627th Air Base Group returned Oct. 4, 2024, to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, from a deployment to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait.



More than 150 Airmen supported the Lead Wing mission there for six months as the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group.



“The 386th AEW generates, supports, and executes decisive combat power alongside our joint and regional partners to secure and stabilize the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander. “We provided credible airlift, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability, and support

joint and coalition forces to deter violent extremist organizations in a highly complex environment.”



Anaya praised his team for their exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service while in direct support of combat operations throughout the deployment.



“These efforts led to the execution of over 3,600 sorties, 14,000 flight hours, and more than 8,000 hours of armed overwatch projecting combat power across the USCENTCOM’s theater,” stated Anaya. “The Wing additionally implemented a presidential directive to deliver humanitarian aid to citizens in Gaza by executing 78 airdrop missions delivering food and supplies.”



The Airmen achieved many other successes throughout their deployment to Kuwait.



“We also hosted the first-ever Women, Peace, and Security symposium in Kuwait,” said Anaya. “The event was open to women and men, and highlighted women’s meaningful participation in peace and security efforts in the United States and Kuwait, and the powerful, statistically informed impact that such engagement has on the economic, political and international stability of a region.”



Anaya said the synergy that was built, from the A-staff, to the Special Staff, the EABG led by Col. Jeremy Sheppard, 627th ABG deputy commander, and coalitions partners enabled them to succeed in their mission.



After six months, family and friends filled the passenger terminal on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., for a homecoming celebration when the Airmen returned. After the long deployment, they reunited with everyone from home, the members of the 386th AEW have a lot to be proud of.



“We are so excited to be home after a tough, challenging, yet rewarding deployment,” said Sheppard. “We’re excited to reintegrate with families and I’m so very proud of this team and everything we were able to accomplish.”

