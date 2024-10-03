Royal Austrailian Navy sailors tour USS Tripoli (LHA7)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240930-N-VR794-1051

Royal Australian Navy (RAN) sailors pose for a group photo on the flight deck during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)