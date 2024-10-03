240930-N-VR794-1051
Royal Australian Navy (RAN) sailors pose for a group photo on the flight deck during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 01:04
|Photo ID:
|8677555
|VIRIN:
|240930-N-VR794-1051
|Resolution:
|5022x3348
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Austrailian Navy sailors tour USS Tripoli (LHA7) [Image 10 of 10], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.