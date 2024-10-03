USS Tripoli Dental Operations

240930-N-CO542-1118
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rubi Perecruz, from Bridgeton, New Jersey, prepares equipment for a dental examination aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
