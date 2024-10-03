Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Austrailian Navy sailors tour USS Tripoli (LHA7) [Image 10 of 10]

    Royal Austrailian Navy sailors tour USS Tripoli (LHA7)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240930-N-VR794-1032
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Quinton Calhoun, from Rex, Georgia, right, discusses hangar bay operations with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) sailors during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

    This work, Royal Austrailian Navy sailors tour USS Tripoli (LHA7) [Image 10 of 10], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

