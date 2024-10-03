Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Dental Operations [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Tripoli Dental Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240930-N-CO542-1058

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kimberly Lopez, from Chicago, performs a dental X-Ray aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 01:04
    Photo ID: 8677560
    VIRIN: 240930-N-CO542-1058
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Dental Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Dental Operations
    Royal Austrailian Navy sailors tour USS Tripoli (LHA7)
    USS Tripoli Dental Operations
    USS Tripoli Dental Operations
    USS Tripoli Dental Operations
    Royal Austrailian Navy sailors tour USS Tripoli (LHA7)
    USS Tripoli Dental Operations
    Royal Austrailian Navy sailors tour USS Tripoli (LHA7)
    USS Tripoli Dental Operations
    Royal Austrailian Navy sailors tour USS Tripoli (LHA7)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download