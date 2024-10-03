USS Tripoli Dental Operations

240930-N-CO542-1076
Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Zanzi Wright, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Amber Mackey, from Fort Worth, Texas, review appointments aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 30, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
