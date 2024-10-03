Tripoli Holds an Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240925-N-CO542-1154



Electronics Technician 1st Class Stephanie Banis, from San Antonio, Texas, reads her award certificate during an awards ceremony on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)