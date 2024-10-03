Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Holds an Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Tripoli Holds an Awards Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240925-N-CO542-1154

    Electronics Technician 1st Class Stephanie Banis, from San Antonio, Texas, reads her award certificate during an awards ceremony on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

