USS Tripoli Sailors conduct hydrostatic testing

240924-N-CO542-1004



Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Andrew Crickard, from Rincon, Georgia, prepares for an electro-static test in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)