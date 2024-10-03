240924-N-CO542-1004
Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Andrew Crickard, from Rincon, Georgia, prepares for an electro-static test in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 23:34
|Photo ID:
|8677461
|VIRIN:
|240924-N-CO542-1004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Sailors conduct hydrostatic testing [Image 8 of 8], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.