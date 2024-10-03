240925-N-CO542-1032
Chief Yeoman Joseph Finney, from Gretna, Louisiana, announces awards during an awards ceremony on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 23:34
|Photo ID:
|8677460
|VIRIN:
|240925-N-CO542-1032
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Holds an Awards Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.