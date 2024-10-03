Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors conduct hydrostatic testing [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Tripoli Sailors conduct hydrostatic testing

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240924-N-CO542-1066

    Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Stubbs, from Indianapolis, Indiana, performs electro-static testing on a fire hose aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

