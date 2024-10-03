Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Holds an Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240925-N-CO542-1047

    Sailors stand at attention during an awards ceremony on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Holds an Awards Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

