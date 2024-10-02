Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks during an all-call event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2024. This event served as an opportunity for wing leadership to communicate their vision and priorities for the wing while emphasizing safety and risk management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    This work, 374 AW command team host first all-call [Image 4 of 4], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

    Command
    safety
    vision
    374th Airlift Wing
    All call
    374th AW

