374 AW command team host first all-call

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Hauck, 374th AW command chief, addressed Team Yokota service members during their first all-call event on Sept. 30.



All-call events provide an opportunity for the command team to communicate their vision and priorities for the wing. They also serve as a platform for wing leaders to interact with members and boost morale.



Since assuming command in July 2024, McElhaney, along with Hauck, shared their vision and priorities for the wing, emphasizing safety, risk management, installation infrastructure and honed in on one of the newest priorities - one community.



“We depend upon our Japanese community for energy and they depend on us for security,” said McElhaney. “We’re one community, we are all in this together.”



Wing leadership highlighted Yokota's readiness in light of recent events, including a successful blood drive and the installation's preparedness during recent storms, all of which contribute to overall quality of life.



“Our readiness is directly tied to quality of life, which is something we are keenly aware of,” Hauck stated. “We’ve got your back.”



As the primary Western Pacific airlift hub for both peacetime and contingency operations, Yokota facilitates the movement of passengers and logistics for all Department of Defense agencies in the Pacific area of responsibility. The 374th AW also provides transport for personnel and equipment throughout the Kanto Plains and the Tokyo metropolitan area. During peacetime, the wing maintains a constant state of readiness through participation in joint training exercises.

