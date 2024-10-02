374 AW command team host first all-call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force service members gather for an all-call event hosted by the 374th Airlift Wing command team at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2024. This all-call event served as an opportunity for wing leadership to communicate their vision and priorities for the wing while emphasizing safety and risk management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)