374 AW command team host first all-call

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks during anall-call event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2024. This event served as an opportunity for wing leadership to communicate their vision and priorities for the wing while emphasizing safety and risk management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)