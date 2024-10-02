Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Craig, 355th Mission Support Group commander, gives a speech before signing the Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. The proclamation was signed to signify the base’s commitment to fire safety and preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)