    Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’ [Image 6 of 6]

    Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Craig, 355th Mission Support Group commander, gives a speech before signing the Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. The proclamation was signed to signify the base’s commitment to fire safety and preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 18:09
    Photo ID: 8674924
    VIRIN: 241001-F-KQ087-1035
    Resolution: 5873x3908
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’ [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

