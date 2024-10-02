Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’ [Image 4 of 6]

    Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters engage with members of the community at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. Installation firefighters set up static displays, gave out merchandise, and provided activities to educate people on fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 18:09
    Photo ID: 8674922
    VIRIN: 241001-F-KQ087-1104
    Resolution: 5528x3678
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’ [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

