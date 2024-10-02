Davis-Monthan kicks off Fire Prevention Week 2024: ‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters engage with members of the community at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. Installation firefighters set up static displays, gave out merchandise, and provided activities to educate people on fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)